LONGVIEW, Texas — One person has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a Saturday afternoon shooting in Longview.

According to the Longview Police Department, around 4:20 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Tenneryville Road and Pine Tree Road in northwest Longview. Authorities were also told the suspected shooter was still in the area.

When police arrived on scene, they discovered a man had been shot and the victim was taken to a local hospital.

Officials were able to locate the suspect, identified as Brendan Kyle Austin, 23, of Longview. He was arrested and booked into the Gregg County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence. His bond has not been set.

Austin has a lengthy criminal history in Gregg County. He has been arrested nine times since 2013, according to judicial records.

The victim's identity and current status is unknown at this time, but CBS19 will update this article as more information is made available.