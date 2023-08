According to officials, the shooting, which involves family members, occurred in the 2700 block of Donnybrook Ave., near Rose Hill Cemetery.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler police are responding to a shooting in the midtown area of the city.

According to officials, the shooting, which involves family members, occurred just before 8 p.m., in the 2700 block of Donnybrook Ave., near Rose Hill Cemetery. Police say one person was injured in the shooting.