1 in critical condition, 1 detained after Smith County shooting

Deputies identified the suspect, who had walked back to the location of the shooting and was then detained, according to the statement.

TYLER, Texas — One person is critical condition and another has been detained by deputies after a Monday night shooting in Smith County.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a residence in the 11800 block of CR 4153 in reference to a deadly conduct around 7:30 p.m. Once they arrived, law enforcement found a victim with a gunshot wound to their abdomen.

The victim was taken to a Tyler hospital and was taken into surgery due to their severe, life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.