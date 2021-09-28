1 in critical condition after shooting in Longview; suspect sought

If you have any information, contact the LPD at (903) 237-1199.

LONGVIEW, Texas — One person is in critical condition after being shot in Longview Monday night.

According to the Longview Police Department, around 9:50 p.m., officers were called to the 1300 block of Twelfth St.1 in reference to a shooting.

The Longview Fire Department took the victim to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The LPD says the victim is in critical condition at a Tyler-area hospital.