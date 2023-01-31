1 in custody after Henderson ISD goes into 'full lockdown' following threat

The lockdown was lifted just before 1:30 p.m.

HENDERSON, Texas — One person is in custody after Henderson ISD went into full lockdown due to a threat.

According to Henderson ISD, the district was notified by state and federal law enforcement of a threat made toward an unnamed school, possibly in East Texas.

"Out of an abundance of caution and working with the Henderson Police Department both, HISD has implemented a full lockdown of all district campuses until further notice," HIS said. "All students, staff and employees are safe at this time. In order to maximize the security of our campus, parents should not come to the school to pick up children until the lockdown is lifted."

Henderson ISD did confirm to CBS19 a suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the threat and the lockdown has been lifted.

"In reference to the school threat that occurred earlier, the suspect has been located by the [Rusk County] Sheriff's Office and we are currently working with the Smith County Sheriff's Office to pursue charges," Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez said. "All of our schools were notified by me of the suspect being in custody and all lockdowns have been canceled."