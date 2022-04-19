AUTHORITIES: 1 in custody after leading Smith County officials on chase, shooting at deputy

A press conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. where more details are expected to be released.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is providing more details after a disturbance at a local apartment complex overnight.

According to the SCSO, a vehicle chase began in the Bullard area early Tuesday morning and eventually ended at an apartment complex in the 4400 block of Troup Highway in Tyler.

Dep. Larry Christian says the when the suspect arrived at the apartment complex, they ran from the vehicle and fired a round at a deputy. The suspect was then taken into custody without further incident.

No injuries were reported.

This comes after a Sunday night chase in Tyler landed three people in a local hospital.

According to the Tyler Police Dept. Public Information Officer Det. Andy Erbaugh, around 10 p.m., an officer attempted to stop a vehicle on Front St. The officer said the driver was possibly intoxicated.

Det. Erbaugh tells CBS19, the driver -- who also had a female passenger in the vehicle -- took off onto Palace St. and continued onto Highway 155 with police in tow. Officials say the suspect driver then crashed into another vehicle at the Walton Rd. intersection.

The driver and passenger in the suspect vehicle were taken to a local hospital for treatment, as well as the driver of the vehicle that was hit.

Charges are pending for the suspect driver.