The investigation is ongoing.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — One person was injured in a Saturday morning shooting in Nacogdoches.

According to the Nacogdoches Police Department, around 7:40 a.m., police responded to reports of a burglary in the 800 block of Rock Oak St.

When police arrived on scene, they found a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.