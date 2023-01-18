1 injured, 1 arrested after shooting in Angelina County

The investigation is ongoing.

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — One person was arrested and another was injured following a shooting in Angelina County.

According to the Angelina County Sheriff's Office, around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, officials were called tot he scene of a disturbance between two women and a man in the 800 block of Spring Lake Dr.

When officials arrived on scene, the found the man had suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

"The suspect is in custody at this time on unrelated charges," authorities said.