According to police, the victim was conscious and alert when leaving the scene and heading to the hospital for treatment.

LUFKIN, Texas — One person has been taken to the hospital after an accidental shooting in Lufkin Friday evening.

The Lufkin Police Department responded to the accidental shooting in Crown Colony at a townhouse on Westchester Street.

Police said all parties involved in the shooting have been detained and it does not appear that foul play was involved.