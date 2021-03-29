1 hospitalized following Longview shooting

The LPD says they are actively working on the case to determine what happened.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

Around 10:25 a.m., on Monday, police were called to the scene of a shooting at Belaire Manor located at 1501 Young St. The shooting caused the Longview ISD Administration Building to go on lockdown.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound who is currently stable at local hospital.

