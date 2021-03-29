1 hospitalized following Longview shooting

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured.
Around 10:25 a.m., on Monday, police were called to the scene of a shooting at Belaire Manor located at 1501 Young St. The shooting caused the Longview ISD Administration Building to go on lockdown.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound who is currently stable at local hospital.
The LPD says they are actively working on the case to determine what happened.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the LPD at (903) 237-1199. Citizens can also remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward by contacting Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.