1 injured after shooting at Longview apartment complex

LONGVIEW, Texas — One person was injured after a shooting at a Longview apartment complex Sunday afternoon.

Police said officers responded to the apartment complex located in the 1500 block of East Young Street around 4 p.m. Officers learned a shooting happened that was a continuation of a fight that started at a store down the street.

A man was found with a gunshot wound, and he was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, according to police.

Police said the injured man did not cooperate with officers, but investigators were able to find victims who had their property damaged from the incident.