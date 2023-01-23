1 seriously injured in fiery Rusk County crash

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — One person was taken to a local hospital following a fiery crash in Rusk County Monday morning.
According to the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, around 5 a.m., crews responded to a major one-vehicle crash.
When officials arrived on scene, they found a truck on fire and the only occupant out of the vehicle.
The occupant was hospitalized with serious injuries, according to the CCVFD.
Details as to what caused the crash are unknown at this time, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.