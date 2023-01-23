1 seriously injured in fiery Rusk County crash

According to the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, around 5 a.m., crews responded to a major one-vehicle crash.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — One person was taken to a local hospital following a fiery crash in Rusk County Monday morning.

According to the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, around 5 a.m., crews responded to a major one-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived on scene, they found a truck on fire and the only occupant out of the vehicle.

The occupant was hospitalized with serious injuries, according to the CCVFD.