1 injured in Longview shooting

LONGVIEW, Texas — One person was injured in a shooting in Longview on Wednesday night.

According to the Longview Police Department, just after 9 p.m., officers were called to the scene in the 700 block of Tallwood Lane on reports of a shooting.

A 45-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.