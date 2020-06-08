1 injured in Longview shooting

LONGVIEW, Texas — One person was injured in a shooting in Longview on Wednesday night.
According to the Longview Police Department, just after 9 p.m., officers were called to the scene in the 700 block of Tallwood Lane on reports of a shooting.
A 45-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing and if you have an information on this crime, please contact the LPD at (903) 237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-STOP (7867).