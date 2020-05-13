LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is investigating a s Wednesday afternoon shooting at a local park.

According to the LPD, just before 4 p.m., officers were called to an area hospital in regards to a shooting victim that arrived by private vehicle with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting occurred at Broughton Park, located in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Officials are asking the public to stay away from the park at this time to allow for police to conduct the investigation. However, authorities say this appears to be an isolated incident.

If you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact the LPD at (903) 237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) and online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.