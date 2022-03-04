1 injured in shooting at sports bar in Longview

If you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact the LPD at (903) 237-1110.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Police are investigating after one person was injured following a shooting at a Longview sports bar.

According to the Longview Police Dept. around 11:35 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the parking lot of the Lodge Sports Bar & Billiards, located at 501 Spur 63.

When police arrived on scene, they earned the shooting victim left the scene in a private vehicle. They were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.