The Tyler Police Department is investigating after 35-year-old Wilber Medina was shot in the leg during an argument over a cell phone just before 11 p.m. Sunday at 418 E. Houston St.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found Medina with a gunshot wound.

He was then taken to a local hospital by EMS and treated.

Medina told police that he got into an argument over a cell phone with another man who he let stay with him.

The suspect shot Medina during the argument and left before officers arrived.

