LONGVIEW, Texas — One person was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries Monday after a shooting in the 200 block of Conroe Street in Longview, police said.

Police spokesman Brandon Thornton said officers responded to a call about a shooting at 11:46 a.m. He added the investigation is in its beginning stages.

Police did provide the name of the victim or other details about the shooting.