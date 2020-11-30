1 injured, multiple residents displaced after apartment complex fire in Nacogdoches

The American Red Cross is assisting residents affected with housing at local hotels.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — One person received minor injuries and multiple people were displaced following a Monday morning house fire.

According to the Nacogdoches Police Department, around 3:10 a.m., Officer Jake Taylor was driving in the 1800 block of North Street when he observed visible flames coming from an apartment building.

According to the NPD, Officer Taylor requested immediate assistance and all available police officers and fire crews with the Nacogdoches Fire Department responded to the scene and began evacuating the complex after multiple apartment units were found to be on fire.

Some of the residents from the apartments were rescued from their upstairs balconies using fire ladders. Multiple apartments were breached to ensure no one was left inside.

Multiple departments, including Lufkin and Central Heights, also responded to battle the fire that lasted more than an hour.

Officials determined the cause of the fire was food being cooked that was left unattended. The resident said he woke up to his smoke alarm going off and was able to get out of the apartment.

"There were multiple apartments that were completely burned and numerous residents have been displaced," the NPD said in a statement. "Due to the quick response of first responders only one person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The Stephen F. Austin Police Department. assisted in transporting residents that needed a place out of the weather."

