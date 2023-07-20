x
1 injured following shooting in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — One person was hospitalized following a Wednesday night shooting in Longview.

According to the Longview Police Department, around 9:20 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of Victory Dr., near LeTourneau University , in Longview.

When police arrived on scene, they found a man outside the residence with a a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  

The LPD says the investigation is ongoing.

 If you have any information on this crime, call the LPD at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867).

