1 killed, 1 injured in Harrison County rollover crash

The crash remains under investigation.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and another was taken to a local hospital following a Thursday afternoon crash in Harrison County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 4:40 p.m., troopers responded to a one-vehicle fatal crash on Farm-to-Market Road 451, just north of Elysian Fields.

The preliminary crash report indicates the driver of a pickup truck, identified as Daniele Kathleen Fottenbury, 19, of Marshall, was traveling east on FM 451. The roadway curved and the driver, for an unknown reason, crossed the center stripe, overcorrected and entered the south barditch. The vehicle then rolled multiple times. The driver was taken to a Marshall hospital and is stable.

A passenger in her vehicle, identified as Nickolas Joseph Fottenbury, was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Nancy George. His body was taken to a Marshall funeral home.