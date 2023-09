More information is expected to be released Thursday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — One person is dead following an overnight crash involving a pedestrian in Tyler.

According to the Tyler Police Department, the crash occurred around 11:50 p.m., near the intersection of Hwy. 31 W. (Chandler Hwy.) and Morgan Ave., near Tyler Animal Control.

Police tell CBS19 a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle.