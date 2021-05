The Texarkana Texas Police Department says drivers should expect delays on both I-30 and and St. Michael Dr. for a majority of the morning.

TEXARKANA, Texas — One person is dead following a Wednesday morning crash involving an 18-wheeler in Texarkana.

According to the Texarkana Police Department, the crash occurred on I-30 West near the Texas rest area.

The Texarkana Texas Police Department says drivers should expect delays on both I-30 and and St. Michael Dr. for a majority of the morning.