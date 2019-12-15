HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A Malakoff man was killed Friday following a single vehicle crash in Henderson County.

According to DPS, at 2:44 p.m., troopers responded to the crash on County Road 1201, southeast of Malakoff..

The preliminary report shows that the driver of a 2008 Ford Expedition, Jason Ray Reyes, 41, of Malakoff was traveling south on CR-1201 approaching a curve to the left of the roadway. The driver ran off the roadway and into a ditch, striking several trees and a rock embankment.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Belinda Brownlow and taken to Huckabee-Tomlinson Funeral Home in Malakoff.

The crash remains under investigation.