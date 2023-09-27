1 man, 2 juveniles accused of stealing from 3 businesses in Rusk arrested

After receiving numerous tips from the public, the Rusk Police Department announced the arrest of two male juveniles and an 18-year-old man for accusations of committing burglaries at La Chara’s restaurant and the two vape shops.

"We received numerous tips and information from members of the community which greatly assisted us in solving these crimes," the Rusk Police Department said. "This is an excellent example of the successful outcomes that are possible when the police and community are working together to protect the community and solve crimes. Thank you for your help."