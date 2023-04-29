1 man dead, another arrested for murder after Henderson County shooting

Cody Jones, who was at the scene, admitted to shooting Justin Jordan, according to officials.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A Brownsboro man accused of shooting another man to death Friday night in Henderson County has been charged with murder.

Cody Jones, 30, was arrested in connection with the death of Justin Jordan, 27, according to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting on County Road 3803 around 9:20 p.m. Friday. They found Jordan was shot multiple times and he died because of his injuries, the sheriff's office said.