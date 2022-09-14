1 dead, deputy placed on administrative leave after officer-involved shooting in Rusk County

During the traffic stop, the deputy shot the man, who died at the scene, Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez said.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — One man is dead and a Rusk County deputy has been placed on administrative leave following an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday morning.

Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez said the deputy stopped a man who was driving at Highway 64 East and County Road 4125 in Rusk County at 1:26 a.m. During the traffic stop, the deputy shot the man, who died at the scene.

A justice of the peace pronounced the man dead. Valdez said the deputy has been placed on administrative leave

The Texas Rangers are investigating the incident, the sheriff said.