1 dead, deputy placed on administrative leave after officer-involved shooting in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — One man is dead and a Rusk County deputy has been placed on administrative leave following an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday morning.
Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez said the deputy stopped a man who was driving at Highway 64 East and County Road 4125 in Rusk County at 1:26 a.m. During the traffic stop, the deputy shot the man, who died at the scene.
A justice of the peace pronounced the man dead. Valdez said the deputy has been placed on administrative leave
The Texas Rangers are investigating the incident, the sheriff said.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
