1 man dead after Smith County officer-involved shooting

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting as a part of regular protocol for officer-involved shootings.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in northern Smith County Saturday night.

Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said Brandon Duvall, 32, died at his residence in the 23000 block of County Road 459 in Mineola in Smith County. Smith said two deputies fired their guns after Duvall pointed a pistol at them.

EMS and deputies were dispatched to the home regarding a report of a boyfriend assaulting his girlfriend, Smith said.

The call came in just after 7 p.m. Saturday and deputies arrived around 7:50 p.m., but the boyfriend, later identified as Duvall, had left before the sheriff's office arrived, Smith said.

Smith said Duvall had knocked down a power pole but he kept driving.

Later, around 9:20 p.m., another call was made saying that Duvall was beating his girlfriend again and trying to assault his father, Smith said.

Just after 9:30 p.m., deputies came to the home again and a few minutes after their arrival, they told dispatch shots had been fired, the sheriff said.

According to Smith, while inside one of the rooms, Duvall pointed his pistol at two responding deputies, who both fired their guns at Duvall. Deputies also found a rifle leaned against the bed and a box of ammunition on the bed.

CPR and life-saving measures were used on Duvall, but officials determined that Duvall died about 20 minutes after the shooting, Smith said.

Smith said the girlfriend was injured badly in the facial area and taken to the hospital.

None of the deputies were injured and they seem to be OK. The deputies will be off-duty until a counselor can talk to them to see if they're ready to work again, Smith said.

CBS19 currently only has a report from the Smith County Sheriff's Office.