1 man found dead after shooting in Jacksonville

Those who have information regarding the shooting or a suspect are asked to call the Jacksonville Police Department at (903) 586-2546.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Police are investigating after a shooting left one man dead in Jacksonville Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the department received multiple calls about gunshots fired at one person in the area of Wilkens Street and Border Street around 5 p.m.

Officers found one man dead with a gunshot wound. Police said the man has been identified, but because of the "nature of the crime" that information is not getting released yet.

The Texas Rangers and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Special Investigative Unit are helping Jacksonville police in the investigation.

"The Jacksonville Police Department, and other law enforcement agencies, are working diligently to identify and arrest the shooter," police said.