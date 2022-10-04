1 man killed after auto-pedestrian wreck in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — A 23-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a car while police say he was walking in the roadway early Tuesday morning in Nacogdoches.
According to police, a white Chevy Equinox was driving in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. around 3 a.m. when the vehicle hit the pedestrian, who was identified as Robert Estepp IV, of Nacogdoches.
Estepp was pronounced dead at the scene. Preliminary information showed he was walking in the roadway when struck by the vehicle.
