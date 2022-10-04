1 man killed after auto-pedestrian wreck in Nacogdoches

Preliminary information showed the pedestrian was walking in the roadway when struck by the vehicle.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — A 23-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a car while police say he was walking in the roadway early Tuesday morning in Nacogdoches.

According to police, a white Chevy Equinox was driving in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. around 3 a.m. when the vehicle hit the pedestrian, who was identified as Robert Estepp IV, of Nacogdoches.