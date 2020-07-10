x
$1 million lawsuit filed against Longview doctor charged with child sex assault

Matt Elza Hipke, 58, was charged in August with two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child younger than 14.
Credit: Gregg County Judicial Records

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview doctor accused of sexually assaulting two 13-year-old boys during counseling sessions is being sued on behalf of another young patient who claims abuse .

Matt Elza Hipke, 58, was charged in August with two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child younger than 14. He was released the same day on bonds totaling $1 million.

Hipke's medical license was suspended earlier by the Texas Medical Board.

Read the full story from our newspaper partners the Longview News-Journal

