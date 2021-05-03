1 person arrested after stolen vehicles found on property

The arrest came after a tip came in that the vehicles were possibly being hidden on the property.

OVERTON, Texas — The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one person after two stolen vehicles were found on their property.

According to the sheriff’s office, a tip came in around 5:55 p.m. on Sunday that two stolen vehicles were possibly being hidden at a property on County Road 165 in Overton.

Deputies spoke with the suspect and made a positive confirmation of a stolen U-Haul pickup from Longview Police.

The suspect, Troy Mumphry, was taken into custody and a search warrant was obtained.