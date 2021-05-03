1 person arrested after fatal shooting in Jacksonville

The shooting occurred Monday in the 500 block of Myrtle Drive.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — One person has died, and another has been arrested after a fatal shooting in Jacksonville.

According to the Jacksonville Police Department, police and fire were dispatched to a shooting that occurred in the 500 block of Myrtle Drive in Jacksonville.

Officers found a male that suffered a gunshot wound to the head. The male was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses described a verbal confrontation between two males prior to the shooting.

Christopher M. Blackwell, 35, from Jacksonville was arrested for murder.

Blackwell was arrested at the scene and transported to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim has been identified as 33-year-old Mathew W. Nock of Jacksonville.