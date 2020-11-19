1 person arrested after shooting in Athens

The shooting occurred in the 700 block of Jonathan Street.

ATHENS, Texas — An Athens man has been arrested following a shooting in the 700 block of Jonathan Street in Athens.

According to officials, when officers arrived at the scene two vehicles and two apartment buildings had been damaged as a result of gunfire. No injuries were reported.

Witnesses reported that a person walked onto the property and fired approximately 6 rounds at two people in the parking lot.

Investigators were able to identify 26-year-old Lamontee D. Rodriguez of Athens as a suspect.

Rodriguez was located in the 700 block of West Larkin Street and arrested without incident.

Rodriguez was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of deadly conduct discharge of a firearm.