1 person arrested for alleged manufacturing and sale of narcotics, parole warrant

A search during a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of substantial amount of meth and empty baggies, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — One person has been arrested for the alleged manufacture and sale of narcotics as well as an outstanding parole warrant in Henderson County following a traffic stop.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old Luther Scott Bryson was pulled over on State Highway 198 in Gun Barrel City and a search of his vehicle was conducted.

During the search, a substantial amount of meth and empty baggies used in the sale of the drug was found.