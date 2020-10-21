1 person arrested for alleged manufacturing and sale of narcotics, parole warrant

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — One person has been arrested for the alleged manufacture and sale of narcotics as well as an outstanding parole warrant in Henderson County following a traffic stop.
According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old Luther Scott Bryson was pulled over on State Highway 198 in Gun Barrel City and a search of his vehicle was conducted.
During the search, a substantial amount of meth and empty baggies used in the sale of the drug was found.
Bryson faces a first degree felony charge for the manufacture and sale of the narcotics along with a charge for his outstanding parole warrant.