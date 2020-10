The robbery occurred Monday at the Exxon located at 69 North and Loop 323.

TYLER, Texas — One person has been arrested following a robbery that occurred Monday at an Exxon gas station located at North and Loop 323.

According to the Tyler Police Department, Robert Mckenzie assaulted the gas station clerk and took money from the counter.

Responding officers attempted to stop Mckenzie but he evaded in a vehicle.