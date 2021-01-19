1 person arrested with meth and loaded handed gun in Henderson County

The arrest came after a traffic stop where paraphernalia, such as baggies, digital scales and pipes.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A traffic stop in Henderson County lead to the discovery of methamphetamines, a loaded .45 handgun, pipes, baggies and digital scales.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Jeremy Wayne Phy was stopped by deputies for a traffic violation.

After patting down Phy, an Altoids container hiding a baggie of meth was discovered.

The deputy found a black zippered case with baggies, pipes, scales and more meth.

He was charged with possession and unlawfully carrying a weapon.