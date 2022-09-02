1 person cited for illegally taking alligator in Anderson County

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department citations were issued, and restitution is pending, Operation Game Thief said.

Example video title will go here for this video

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — One person was cited after confessing to illegally taking an American alligator after game wardens found a dead alligator in an Anderson County creek last month.

On Aug. 17, a game warden responded to a call about a dead alligator in Squirrel Creek located on Anderson County Road 1535 near Slocum. Wardens discovered the alligator had both its tail and head cut off.

Wardens followed up on information reported through Operation Game Thief (1-800-792-GAME) on Aug. 29, which led them to a person of interest, who officials say confessed to taking the alligator.