1 person dead after shooting in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — A shooting in Longview has resulted in the death of a Longview man.
According to Longview Police, at around 11:13 p.m. Wednesday night officers responded to a “Shooting Just Occurred” call in the 1100 block of Bertha Street.
On scene, officers found a deceased male in a vehicle.
The victim has been identified as TruShawn Burns of Longview.
The investigation is active, and detectives are gathering information.
Anyone with information on the matter is asked to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.