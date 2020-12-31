1 person dead after shooting in Longview

The shooting occurred Wednesday night in the 1100 block of Bertha Street.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A shooting in Longview has resulted in the death of a Longview man.

According to Longview Police, at around 11:13 p.m. Wednesday night officers responded to a “Shooting Just Occurred” call in the 1100 block of Bertha Street.

On scene, officers found a deceased male in a vehicle.

The victim has been identified as TruShawn Burns of Longview.

The investigation is active, and detectives are gathering information.