POLICE: Fatality confirmed in a parking lot of Tyler grocery store

According to officials, around 7:30 p.m., officers were engaged with an individual following an incident in the parking lot of Super 1 Foods.

TYLER, Texas — Police have confirmed a fatality occurred in the parking lot of a Tyler grocery store Thursday evening.

According to the Tyler Police Department, around 7:30 p.m., officers were engaged with an individual following an incident in the parking lot of Super 1 Foods, located at 172 Centennial Pkwy., near Academy, but they were not forced to fire any shots.

Officials say there is no threat to the public.

