PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — A man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Panola County Tuesday night.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash happened at about 11:24 p.m. on State Highway 315 near Clayton.

The preliminary investigation report indicates a 1996 Chevrolet pickup driven by Justin Williams, 26, from Longbranch, was traveling southwest on State Highway 315. For a yet unknown reason, he lost control of the vehicle and overturned into a ditch.

DPS says Williams was ejected from the pickup.

He was transported to UT Health-Tyler where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation.