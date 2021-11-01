1 person dies in early morning house fire in Marshall

The fire occurred in the 4300 block of Sherman Drive.

MARSHALL, Texas — A house fire in Marshall has taken the life of a person early Monday morning.

According to the Marshall Fire Department, a call was received at 1:57 a.m. by the City of Marshall Dispatch Department regarding a single-family dwelling fire.

Firefighters arrived at 4306 Sherman Drive to find the home fully engulfed.

A search was conducted for survivors, however there was one fatality.