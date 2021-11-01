1 person dies in early morning house fire in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas — A house fire in Marshall has taken the life of a person early Monday morning.
According to the Marshall Fire Department, a call was received at 1:57 a.m. by the City of Marshall Dispatch Department regarding a single-family dwelling fire.
Firefighters arrived at 4306 Sherman Drive to find the home fully engulfed.
A search was conducted for survivors, however there was one fatality.
“Our firefighters did an outstanding job under the circumstances, battling weather conditions and other EMS runs. The Marshall Police Department provided exceptional support, helping survivor Edith Morton during this tragic event,” said Marshall Fire Department Chief Reggie Cooper.