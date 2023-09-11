1 person injured after shooting at Tyler apartment complex

Evidence shows the shooting wasn't random but targeted, police said.

TYLER, Texas — One person was injured after a shooting at a Tyler apartment complex late Sunday night.

Tyler Police Department spokesperson Andy Erbaugh said officers responded to a call regarding a gunshot at the Marbella Apartments, located at 6003 Old Bullard Road in Tyler, just before midnight Sunday night.

Police later learned a victim from that shooting was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery for their injuries, Erbaugh said. He added that no suspects have been found yet.