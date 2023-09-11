1 person injured after shooting at Tyler apartment complex

TYLER, Texas — One person was injured after a shooting at a Tyler apartment complex late Sunday night.
Tyler Police Department spokesperson Andy Erbaugh said officers responded to a call regarding a gunshot at the Marbella Apartments, located at 6003 Old Bullard Road in Tyler, just before midnight Sunday night.
Police later learned a victim from that shooting was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery for their injuries, Erbaugh said. He added that no suspects have been found yet.
Evidence shows the shooting wasn't random but targeted, Erbaugh said. The shooting remains under investigation.