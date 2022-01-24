1 person injured in Longview apartment fire

Firefighters got the fire, which caused an estimated $20,000 in damages, under control within about 10 minutes.

LONGVIEW, Texas — One person was sent to the hospital Saturday evening after suffering burns to their face and hands in a Longview apartment fire.

According to the Longview Fire Department, firefighters responded to a blaze at a bottom floor apartment in the 700 block of South Green Street after 7:30 p.m. Firefighters saw people trying to rescue the tenant.

Fire units on scene got the person out of the apartment and transported to a hospital to treat reported smoke inhalation and burns to the face and hands.

