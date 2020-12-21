1 person killed in 2 vehicle accident in Harrison County

The accident occurred on US 80 near the city of Hallsville.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — One person has died in a two-vehicle accident that occurred in the early morning hours of Friday, December 18.

According to a preliminary crash report, Valerie Helena Graves, 20, of Bossier City, LA, for an unknown reason, was traveling east on the wrong side of the road and struck a vehicle traveling in the westbound lane.

Graves was pronounced at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to a Longview hospital in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation.