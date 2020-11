The accident occurred Sunday evening on SH 87.

SABINE COUNTY, Texas — One person has died and another injured after a two vehicle crash on SH 87 in Sabine County.

According to a preliminary crash investigation, 63-year-old Cindy Perkins from Hemphill was driving a 2013 Toyota SUV traveling north when, for an unknown reason, crossed over into the southbound lane striking a Ford SUV driven by 53-year-old Catherine McGue from Washington, LA.

Perkins was killed as a result of the accident.