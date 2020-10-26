1 killed in single-vehicle accident in Upshur County

The accident occurred on FM 2088, about 11 miles northwest of Gilmer.

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — One person died after a single-vehicle accident in Upshur County on Sunday.

According to officials, 29-year-old Juan Diego Aguillon Gonzalez was traveling northwest on Farm-to-Market Road 2088 and entered a curve in the roadway.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) says Gonzalez lost control of the vehicle and went off the side of the road, flipped end over end and came to a stop on its side.

Gonzalez was taken to a local hospital where he later died.