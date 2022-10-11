1 person treated for smoke inhalation after fire causes $56,000 in damage to Longview home

The fire department said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

LONGVIEW, Texas — One person was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire started in a Longview home kitchen caused about $56,000 in damage Monday night.

According to the Longview Fire Department, crews responded to the 2300 block of Bates Drive around 9:15 p.m. to find heavy smoke and fire conditions as they moved through the house.

Officials said the fire started in the kitchen and caused roughly $56,000 in damage.

The one person inside the home was treated for smoke inhalation and transported to the hospital for further medical evaluation, Longview fire said.