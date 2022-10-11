1 person treated for smoke inhalation after fire causes $56,000 in damage to Longview home

LONGVIEW, Texas — One person was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire started in a Longview home kitchen caused about $56,000 in damage Monday night.
According to the Longview Fire Department, crews responded to the 2300 block of Bates Drive around 9:15 p.m. to find heavy smoke and fire conditions as they moved through the house.
Officials said the fire started in the kitchen and caused roughly $56,000 in damage.
The one person inside the home was treated for smoke inhalation and transported to the hospital for further medical evaluation, Longview fire said.
The fire department said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.