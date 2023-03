Officials said the crash happened at a Walmart parking lot located at 450 South Southeast Loop 323.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — One person was injured in motorcycle and truck crash in a Walmart parking lot in Tyler Thursday night.

According to Tyler Police Sergeant Main, the crash happened at a Walmart located at 450 South Southeast Loop 323.

The motorcycle driver was taken to a local hospital to treat injuries that was not life threatening, Main said.

Police talked to witnesses and will review cameras in the parking lot.