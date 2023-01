Palestine ISD PD along with Palestine Junior High administrators located the weapon and the student has been detained.

TYLER, Texas — One student has been detained Wednesday after a weapon found on Palestine Junior High campus.

According to Palestine Independent School District Facebook page, Palestine Junior High went on a soft lockdown after reports of a weapon on campus.

Palestine ISD PD along with Palestine Junior High administrators located the weapon and the student has been detained.