1 woman dead, 3 injured after two-vehicle wreck near Whitehouse

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — A Troup woman is dead and three people are injured after a two-vehicle wreck Wednesday night on State Highway 110 four miles south of Whitehouse.

Ashlee J. Harwood, 38, was driving northbound on Mixon Road (County Road 2177), and Bailey N. Gober, 24, of Troup, was driving a 2020 Ford F-150 southbound on State Highway 110, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Harwood ran a stop sign and hit Gober's vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said.